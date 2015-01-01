SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

An S, Lee H. J Korean Acad Fundam Nurs 2022; 29(1): 115-129.

Vernacular Title

낙인화 대상에 대한 인지적, 감정적 평가: 일반인 대상의 한국형 자살 낙인 척도

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022)

DOI

10.7739/jkafn.2022.29.1.115

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

PURPOSE
This study conducted two online surveys to rectify unclear factors of the existing scale and to modify suicide stigma scale with enhanced emotional aspects. The purpose of the first survey was to examine emotional responses toward suicide attempters and to revise items from existing scales. The purpose of the second survey was to verify the validity and reliability of the Korean Suicide Stigma Scale (KSSS).

Methods
The subject of this study is General Public. In the first online survey, 57 participants responded open-ended question regarding emotional aspect of attitudes toward suicidal person. 552 participants for the second survey responded to quantitative items for measuring suicide stigma. Descriptive and frequency analysis were used to examine the participant's demographic characteristics. Exploratory Factor Analysis and Confirmatory Factor Analysis were used to assess construct and convergent validity.

Results
The results yielded 7-factors with 28 items: Incompetence, Immorality, Selfishness, Sympathy, Social Exclusion, Dishonor, and Disgust. The Glorification factor, which was included in the previous scale, was deleted. 'Dishonor' and 'Disgust' factors were newly added.

Conclusion
The KSSS is similar to the scales developed in the Western countries, however it also reflects Korea's unique Confucian cultural values. The KSSS can be used to systematically measure suicide stigma, and will help us develop effective suicide prevention strategies to reduce stigma in Korean society.

Key words: Measures, Psychometrics, Social stigma, Scale, Suicide

주요어: 측정, 심리측정, 사회적 낙인, 척도, 자살


Language: en
