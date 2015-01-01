Abstract

In crime analysis, the position of the concept of culture along with sociological and psychological concepts, theories and approaches has emerged in the form of cultural criminology. This article has been compiled with the aim of achieving the structure of mental-perceptual formation of prisoners of violent crimes from the experience of belonging to the sub-culture of Lotbazi. The most important question of this article is formulated as follows: Prisoners of violent crimes who have specific subcultural characteristics of a group What are the moods, feelings and perceptions of these people in different situations? This research has tried to identify the lived experiences of the Lats with the paradigm of interpretiveism and using the phenomenological method. For this purpose, 16 prisoners of violent crimes in Mazandaran prisons have been interviewed. The analysis of the texts obtained from the interviews has been done through the discourse analysis method of James Pluggie. He pointed out that the learning and perpetuation of violence among these prisoners is done in order to enjoy and enjoy being in the realms of latency through the voluntary disruption of controlling emotions (eyes and minds). Acknowledge that, of course, this situation has represented its objective manifestation over time and by observing the victorious effects in the fields of violence and lottery (in the form of noise and boasting and arrogance and flogging).



Keywords: Discourse analysis, Crime subculture, Lottery experience.

Language: fa