|
Citation
|
Göransson L, Ekermann S, Dovik C, Klingberg G, Ridell K, Laurell L. Acta Paediatr. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35279867
|
Abstract
|
AIM: Sweden´s first multidisciplinary children's advocacy centre (CAC) was founded in 2005 as a collaborative practice between child protection services, the legal system and healthcare in response to police-reported child abuse. CACs were introduced in the county of Skåne in 2007. The aim of the study was to describe the health of children investigated at the CAC in Lund, and to examine whether the CAC model of collaboration responded to the healthcare needs of these children.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Children’s advocacy centre; core standards of outcome variables; forensic evaluation; healthcare needs; medical examination