Mennicke AM, Bush HM, Brancato CJ, Coker AL. Am. J. Prev. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35279345
INTRODUCTION: Youth who witness parental intimate partner violence are at increased risk for sexual violence. Existing data from a cluster RCT were used to determine the effectiveness of Green Dot bystander intervention to reduce sexual violence among high-school students who did and did not witness parental intimate partner violence. STUDY DESIGN: A secondary analysis was conducted in 2021 of extant data from a 5-year cluster RCT. SETTING/PARTICIPANTS: A total of 26 high schools in Kentucky were randomized to intervention or control condition in 2010. A total of 15,863 surveys were analyzed from baseline, 30,014 from partial intervention implementation (Years 1 and 2), and 25,907 from full implementation (Years 3 and 4). The sample was stratified to include students who witnessed or did not witness parental intimate partner violence. INTERVENTION: The bystander intervention program was delivered in 2 stages. During partial implementation, a persuasive speech describing rates, risk factors, and bystander-based approaches to violence prevention was provided to most students in schools randomized to the intervention. During full implementation, an in-depth 5-hour skill-based bystander training was provided to popular opinion leaders among the students in intervention schools (10%-15%). MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: The primary outcome was sexual assault measured as perpetration and victimization. Secondary outcomes included sexual harassment and stalking, measured as victimization and perpetration.
