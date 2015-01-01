Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adequate performance of trauma team activation (TTA) criteria is important in order to accurately triage trauma patients. The Swedish National Trauma Triage Criteria (SNTTC) consists of 29 criteria that trigger either a Trauma Alert, the highest level of TTA, or a Trauma Response. This study aimed to evaluate the SNTTC and its accuracy in predicting a severely injured patient in a multicenter setting.



METHODS: A cohort study in Sweden involving six trauma receiving hospitals. Data was collected from the Swedish Trauma Registry. Some 626 patients were analyzed with regard to the specific criteria used to initiate the TTA, injury severity with New Injury Severity Score (NISS) and emergency interventions. Sensitivity, specificity, positive predictive value (PPV) and positive likelihood ratio (LR+) of the criteria were calculated, as well as undertriage and overtriage.



RESULTS: All 29 criteria of SNTTC had a sensitivity > 80% for identifying a severely injured patient. The 16 Trauma Alert Criteria had a lower sensitivity of 62.6% but higher LR+ (3.5 vs all criteria 1.4), specificity (82.3 vs 39.1%) and PPV (55.4 vs 37.6%) and the highest accuracy (AUC 0.724). When using only the six physiological criteria, sensitivity (44.8%) and accuracy (AUC 0.690) decreased while LR+ (6.7), specificity (93.3%) and PPV (70.2%) improved.



CONCLUSION: SNTTC is efficient in identifying severely injured patients. The current set of criteria exhibits the best sensitivity compared to other examined combinations and no additional criterion was found to improve the protocol enough to promote a change.

Language: en