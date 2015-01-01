Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicidal behavior among pregnant mothers is one of the most common psychiatric emergencies that require a major public health concern by researchers and mental health task forces. Pregnant mothers experience suicidal attempt, which is a fatal problem to end life. Therefore, there was a need to assess the prevalence and associated factors of suicidal behavior among pregnant mothers to integrate mental health care, particularly suicide, with maternal management.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted among 504 pregnant mothers in the Gedeo zone, southern Ethiopia. Suicidal behavior was assessed using revised suicidal behavior questionnaire (SBQ-R) with a total score of 3-18; those scoring ≥7 were considered as having Suicidal behavior. Data were entered into Epi-data 3.1 and analyzed using SPSS version 20. Bivariate and multivariate binary logistic regression analysis was performed to identify associated factors of suicidal behavior. Variables with a P-value less than 0.05 with 95% CI were considered statistically significant.



RESULTS: In this study, the overall prevalence of suicidal behavior among pregnant mothers was 47(9.3%) with 95% CI (7.1- 11.9). Regarding the factors; being unmarried [AOR = 5.69, 95% CI, (1.19, 27.23)], gestation age greater than 27 weeks, [AOR = 4.92, 95% CI (1.67, 14.53)], history of having chronic medical illness [AOR = 4.47, 95% CI (1.35, 14.85)], depression [AOR = 4.20, 95% CI (1.90, 9.28], and intimate partner violence [AOR = 7.60, 95% CI (3.27, 17.67)] were significantly associated with suicidal behavior at P value less than 0.05 and corresponding 95% CI.



CONCLUSION: Pregnant mothers in the community had a high prevalence of suicidal behavior compared to studies conducted among general populations. It is better to include and implement the assessment of suicidal risk factors as a primary treatment package for pregnant mothers, training of health extension workers and other primary health workers on how to assess the risk of suicide among pregnant mothers is warranted.

