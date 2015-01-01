|
Clauss K, Gorday JY, Bardeen JR. Clin. Psychol. Rev. 2022; 93: e102142.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35279537
CONTEXT: Cognitive theories of anxiety- and fear-related pathology suggest that individuals with these forms of pathology (versus those without) exhibit greater threat-related attentional bias (AB). However, there are a multitude of mixed and null findings in this area of research. Unlike other commonly used measures of AB, eye-tracking indices of AB exhibit acceptable reliability, and thus, may help clarify the relationship between AB and anxiety- and fear-related symptoms.
PTSD; Eye movements; Attention; Attentional bias, anxiety; Eye tracking; meta-analysis