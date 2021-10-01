|
Pavarini G, Booysen C, Jain T, Lai J, Manku K, Foster-Estwick A, Gatera G, Omari Juma D, Karorero D, Philip-Joe K, Genevive Ukachukwu C, Sartor C, Zeitz L, Farmer M, Singh I. J. Adolesc. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35279363
PURPOSE: Effective intervention, policy, and research in mental health and well-being (MHWB) require young people to be understood not only as beneficiaries, but also as active agents in codesigning and implementing initiatives. To identify pathways for young people's participation in promoting MHWB in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), this study surveyed young people's aspirations for engagement, their spheres of influence, capacity building needs, and key barriers to participation.
Language: en
Schools; Mental health; Participation; Capacity building; Children's rights; Involvement; Peer support; Well-being; Youth empowerment; Youth engagement