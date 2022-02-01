SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Stone C, Mattingley JB, Rangelov D. Trends Cogn. Sci. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.tics.2022.02.004

PMID

35279383

Abstract

The ability to change initial decisions in the face of new or potentially conflicting information is fundamental to adaptive behavior. From perceptual tasks to multiple-choice tests, research has shown that changes of mind often improve task performance by correcting initial errors. Decision makers must, however, strike a balance between improvements that might arise from changes of mind and potential energetic, temporal, and psychological costs. In this review, we provide an overview of the change-of-mind literature, focusing on key behavioral findings, computational mechanisms, and neural correlates. We propose a conceptual framework that comprises two core decision dimensions - time and evidence source - which link changes of mind across decision contexts, as a first step toward an integrated psychological account of changes of mind.


Language: en

Keywords

change of mind; decision-making; metacognition; sequential sampling

