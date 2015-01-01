Abstract

Suicide is an act of intentionally causing one's own death. Every year, approximately 800,000 people commit suicide. The average suicide rate in Serbia is around 19 per 100,000 people, which puts Serbia in the upper half on the list of European countries. The aim of this study was to define the number of suicides committed in the 2001-2015 period in the Province of Vojvodina, the male to female ratio of suicides, the most commonly used method of execution, the proportion of complex suicide, and distribution of suicides according to age groups, seasons, and days of week. This study was conducted as a descriptive retrospective study in the Center for Forensic Medicine, Toxicology and Molecular Genetics, Clinical Center of Vojvodina, by examining autopsy medical records. All suicide cases were divided according to age, gender, method of execution, season of the year, and day of the week. For statistical analysis, χ(2) test included in Statistical Package for the Social Sciences (SPSS) version 23.0 was used, where the value of p<0.05 was considered statistically significant. During the 2001-2015 period, in the Province of Vojvodina, suicide was committed by 2241 people, 1812 men and 429 women. The highest number of suicides was recorded in the 45-54 age group in men and in the ≥75 age group in women. The most commonly used method was hanging in both genders. The proportion of complex suicides was 0.4%. There was no statistically significant difference in the number of suicides committed in different seasons. The highest number of suicides was committed on Friday. This research suggests that there is a need for intensive work on the prevention of suicides, especially among males aged 45-54 and females older than 75, especially in certain months and days when the suicide rate is higher.

