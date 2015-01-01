|
Citation
|
Hartmann L, Hamilton A, van der Merwe A, du Toit S, Xakayi W, Hunt X. Afr. J. Disabil. 2022; 11: e867.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, AOSIS OpenJournals)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35280967
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Acquiring a physical disability in adulthood necessitates a range of adjustments, with past research suggesting that some challenges encountered are unique to women. Moreover, several factors may complicate adjustment to an altered embodiment and difficulties in functioning after an accident, including insufficient rehabilitation and support services and problematic societal attitudes towards disability. In addition, women with disabilities are often excluded from health and social policy and programme development, an oversight that can result in support gaps.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
intervention; acquired disability; lived experience; rehabilitation; sexual and reproductive health; women’s health