Abstract

A 41-year-old gravida 4 para 3 (G4P3) and 38 (5/7) weeks pregnant woman presented to labor and delivery with dizziness, headache, and decreased fetal movement after 12 hours of exposure to carbon monoxide (CO) from a grill that was used inside for heat. The mother was hemodynamically stable, and her neurologic examination was intact. Her carboxyhemoglobin level, which was obtained 12 hours after removal from the CO exposure, was 7.4%. The fetus's heart rate was 173 beats per minute with moderate variability and one late appearing deceleration, not associated with contractions. The biophysical profile score was 2 of 8. The obstetrics team performed a routine cesarean section. The 1- and 5-minute Apgar's scores were 7 and 8, respectively. The arterial cord gas result was as follows: pH = 7.05, PCO (2) = 71 mm Hg, pO (2) = 19 mm Hg, bicarbonate = 14 mmol/L, and carboxyhemoglobin = 11.9%. The mother and infant were treated with hyperbaric oxygen therapy consisting of 100% oxygen at 2.4 atmosphere absolutes (ATA) for 90 minutes at 2.5 hours after delivery. Following one hyperbaric oxygen treatment, the infant was transitioned to room air and routine postpartum treatment and was discharged 3 days later in good condition. Hyperbaric oxygen treatment was well tolerated in this neonate.

