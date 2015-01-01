|
Loonlawong S, Limroongreungrat W, Rattananupong T, Kittipimpanon K, Saisanan Na Ayudhaya W, Jiamjarasrangsi W. BMC Med. 2022; 20(1): e78.
35282818
BACKGROUND: Fall risk screening using multiple methods was strongly advised as the initial step for preventing fall. Currently, there is only one such tool which was proposed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for use in its Stopping Elderly Accidents, Death & Injuries (STEADI) program. Its predictive validity outside the US context, however, has never been investigated. The purpose of this study was to determine the predictive validity (area under the receiver operating characteristic curve: AUC), sensitivity, and specificity of the two-step sequential fall-risk screening algorithm of the STEADI program for Thai elderly in the community.
Language: en
Keywords
Community; Elderly; Fall risk screening algorithm; Predictive validity; STEADI