Abstract

Telebehavioral health emerged as an important practice during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic as an opportunity for continued evidence-based mental health intervention, while minimizing exposure to coronavirus contagion. Though preliminary research suggests feasibility and positive outcomes of telebehavioral health practice for people with schizophrenia spectrum and other psychotic disorders, there is limited research about implementation and effectiveness of this practice (Kasckow et al., 2014). This case series highlights the transition from in-person to telebehavioral health practice of a Cognitive Behavioral Social Skills Training for Schizophrenia group due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This article summarizes: (a) the staff procedures needed to transition the group from in-person to telebehavioral health, (b) participant outcome data, (c) session attendance data, and (d) survey results from facilitators and participants about barriers and facilitators of the transition to telebehavioral health, and about how the virtual platform altered the therapeutic relationship and engagement. Participant outcome and engagement data suggest that, not only were two participants able to transition to telehealth and complete the program, but both participants also showed notable improvement in treatment engagement, goal progress, and skill acquisition. Surveys of six facilitators and one participant highlight how the transition to telebehavioral health had treatment advantages (e.g., therapeutic relationship, treatment engagement, group dynamics). Though survey results highlighted several implementation challenges in using the new virtual platform (e.g., technological connectivity, confidential space for engagement), no survey respondents reported that participation in this program resulted in harm to facilitators or participants. All facilitators and one participant agreed that the transition from in-person to virtual services was easy and reduced transportation barriers. Given the limited treatment engagement for this population (Lora et al., 2012) and the importance of early intervention to maximize clinical outcomes (Black et al., 2001; Bottlender et al., 2003), unanimous facilitator and participant report about improved patient attendance and participation in treatment after the transition to telebehavioral health was critically important. Though results of this case study are promising in suggesting telebehavioral health could be a viable modality for providing psychosocial treatment to people with schizophrenia spectrum and other psychotic disorders, more rigorous study is needed.

