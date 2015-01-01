Abstract

Mindfulness-based interventions have demonstrated efficacy with regard to diverse psychological symptoms across populations. Few studies have evaluated the efficacy of mindfulness-based interventions for firefighters. This pilot randomized clinical trial (RCT) is designed to determine the preliminary efficacy, feasibility, and acceptability of a novel mindfulness-based workshop (entitled "Healthy Action Zone Mindful Attention Training" [HAZMAT]) developed for firefighters (Clinical Trials Identifier: NCT04909216). An anticipated sample size of 100 firefighters from a large fire department in the southern U.S. will be recruited. Firefighters will be randomized to: (1) HAZMAT workshop or (2) waitlist comparison condition. Outcomes will be assessed at baseline and five follow-up time-points: post-workshop, 1-week follow-up, 1-month follow-up, 3-month follow-up, and 6-month follow-up. First, we will evaluate the acceptability of the HAZMAT workshop as defined by firefighters' self-reported satisfaction with the workshop. Feasibility will be defined by the proportion of firefighters who start and complete the full workshop. Second, we will examine the efficacy of the HAZMAT workshop, as compared to waitlist, on psychological symptom reduction, as defined by: self-reported symptom severity of PTSD, depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation, and alcohol use at each follow-up time-point. Third, we will evaluate the impact of the HAZMAT workshop, as compared to waitlist, on putative treatment targets, indexed via self-reported levels of (1) mindful attention and (2) nonjudgmental acceptance each follow-up time-point.

