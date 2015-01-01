Abstract

PURPOSE: The symptom of cognitive fatigue is reported as one of the longest lasting and most debilitating symptoms of traumatic brain injury (TBI). Virtual reality may be one of the most suitable technologies for neurorehabilitation, able to integrate evidence-based neuroscientific principles into motivating rehabilitation simulations. The purpose of this study was to seek perspectives of individuals with lived experience of TBI and experienced rehabilitation clinicians in the co-design of a novel technology-based tool for cognitive fatigue after TBI. MATERIALS AND METHOD: Co-design focus groups with a sample of clinicians and individuals with lived experience of TBI were used to identify the design parameters. A prototype was developed using inter-disciplinary design iterations. Focus groups were repeated with participants testing the prototype. Qualitative data were analysed using a general inductive approach.



RESULTS: Feasibility of VR in this population was well tolerated. The focus groups guided development of domains including environment, tasks, level progression, outcome measures and considerations about clinical implementation of VR.



CONCLUSIONS: By merging advancements in VR science with a translational approach, a co-designed virtual reality tool to increase awareness and self-management of cognitive fatigue has been developed, suitable for use in persons with TBI.Implications for rehabilitationImmersive virtual reality tools show promise for addressing awareness of cognitive fatigue after traumatic brain injury in rehabilitation settings.Early engagement with consumers is recommended to produce a usable rehabilitation product.

