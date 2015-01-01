|
Citation
Nunnerley J, King M, Hodge K, Hopkins P, Stockwell R, Thorne N, Snell D, Gozdzikowska K. Disabil. Rehabil. Assist. Technol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
35286813
Abstract
PURPOSE: The symptom of cognitive fatigue is reported as one of the longest lasting and most debilitating symptoms of traumatic brain injury (TBI). Virtual reality may be one of the most suitable technologies for neurorehabilitation, able to integrate evidence-based neuroscientific principles into motivating rehabilitation simulations. The purpose of this study was to seek perspectives of individuals with lived experience of TBI and experienced rehabilitation clinicians in the co-design of a novel technology-based tool for cognitive fatigue after TBI. MATERIALS AND METHOD: Co-design focus groups with a sample of clinicians and individuals with lived experience of TBI were used to identify the design parameters. A prototype was developed using inter-disciplinary design iterations. Focus groups were repeated with participants testing the prototype. Qualitative data were analysed using a general inductive approach.
Language: en
Keywords
Virtual reality; rehabilitation; fatigue; TBI