Mitjans M, Papiol S, Barrot C, Guardiola-Ripoll M, Giménez-Palomo A, Gavín P, Oraki Kohshour M, Acosta M, Pomarol-Clotet E, Castellà-García J, Pérez-Pérez RM, Gutiérrez B, Schulze TG, Fatjó-Vilas M, Arias B, Benabarre A. Eur. Arch. Psychiatry Clin. Neurosci. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35284949
Suicide is one of the most relevant public health concerns nowadays, involving approximately 1 million annual deaths worldwide. According to World Health Organization (WHO) reports, deaths due to suicide have increased by 60% in the last 50 years, and they account for 1.4% of premature deaths worldwide.
Suicide attempt; Bipolar disorder; Completed suicide; Major depressive disorder; Polygenic risk score; Schizophrenia