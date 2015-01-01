Abstract

Suicide is one of the most relevant public health concerns nowadays, involving approximately 1 million annual deaths worldwide. According to World Health Organization (WHO) reports, deaths due to suicide have increased by 60% in the last 50 years, and they account for 1.4% of premature deaths worldwide.



Several studies have convincingly shown that major psychiatric disorders have substantially elevated suicide mortality risks compared with the general population. Psychological autopsies of suicide completers indicate that a large fraction (87.3%) of subjects dead by suicide had been previously diagnosed with a mental disorder [1]. Along these lines, long-term follow-up studies have shown that a diagnosis of psychosis or major depression or earlier suicide attempts at baseline represent the largest risk factors for suicide mortality...

