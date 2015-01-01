SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mitjans M, Papiol S, Barrot C, Guardiola-Ripoll M, Giménez-Palomo A, Gavín P, Oraki Kohshour M, Acosta M, Pomarol-Clotet E, Castellà-García J, Pérez-Pérez RM, Gutiérrez B, Schulze TG, Fatjó-Vilas M, Arias B, Benabarre A. Eur. Arch. Psychiatry Clin. Neurosci. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s00406-022-01398-5

35284949

Abstract

Suicide is one of the most relevant public health concerns nowadays, involving approximately 1 million annual deaths worldwide. According to World Health Organization (WHO) reports, deaths due to suicide have increased by 60% in the last 50 years, and they account for 1.4% of premature deaths worldwide.

Several studies have convincingly shown that major psychiatric disorders have substantially elevated suicide mortality risks compared with the general population. Psychological autopsies of suicide completers indicate that a large fraction (87.3%) of subjects dead by suicide had been previously diagnosed with a mental disorder [1]. Along these lines, long-term follow-up studies have shown that a diagnosis of psychosis or major depression or earlier suicide attempts at baseline represent the largest risk factors for suicide mortality...


Keywords

Suicide attempt; Bipolar disorder; Completed suicide; Major depressive disorder; Polygenic risk score; Schizophrenia

