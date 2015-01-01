|
Lepsy N, Dering MR, Fuge J, Meltendorf T, Hoeper MM, Heitland I, Kamp JC, Park DH, Richter MJ, Gall H, Ghofrani HA, Ellermeier D, Kulla HD, Olsson KM, Kahl KG. Front. Psychiatry 2022; 13: e821468.
35280158
INTRODUCTION: Chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (CTEPH) is a potentially life-threatening condition associated with high morbidity and mortality. However, advances in medical, surgical and interventional treatment have markedly improved the outcome of patients with CTEPH. Additional factors potentially influencing quality of life (QoL) and outcome in CTEPH are yet to be defined. Child maltreatment is a major risk factor for unfavorable behavioral, mental as well as physical health outcomes and has been associated with decreased QoL. To date, no study assessed the impact of childhood trauma in patients with CTEPH.
childhood maltreatment; childhood trauma questionnaire; chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension; CTEPH; CTQ; pulmonary hypertension; quality of life