González I, Moyano M, Lobato RM, Trujillo HM. Front. Psychiatry 2022; 13: e789051.
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Media)
35280161
INTRODUCTION: Radicalization leading to violence is a complex social process that frequently targets young people. In this study, we examine the 17-A cell, which carried out terrorist attacks in the Spanish cities of Barcelona and Cambrils on August 17, 2017. We focus on the psychological manipulation techniques used to radicalized members of the cell.
terrorism; 17-A cell; psychological manipulation; recruitment; violent extremism; violent radicalization