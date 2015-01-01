Abstract

BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Common mental health symptoms (CMHS) like depressive moods, anxiety, and stress are the underlying causes of suicidal behavior. The incidence of suicide is higher among Bangladeshi students. Due to the pandemic, students of health/rehabilitation sciences are at the most significant risk. This study aimed to measure the prevalence rate and predicting factors for depression, anxiety and stress, suicidal ideation, and suicide attempts in Bangladeshi undergraduate rehabilitation students.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study included data from 731 participants. Descriptive analyses estimated prevalence, and multivariate logistic regression models identified the factors associated with CMHS and suicidal behavior after adjusting the confounders.



RESULTS: The result shows a high prevalence of moderate to very severe CMHS and a higher risk of suicidal ideation among rehabilitation students. Sociodemographic factors, illness, behavior, institution, and subject-related issues were identified as the predicting factors of CMHS and suicidal behavior. The students suffering from mental health symptoms reported suicidal ideation and attempted at a significantly higher rate.



CONCLUSION: To deal with CHMS and suicide risk, a holistic, supportive approach from government and academic institutions are essential for minimizing the predicting factors identified by this study. The study is helpful for the government regulatory body and policymakers to take immediate steps for preventing CMHS and suicidal behavior among rehabilitation students in Bangladesh.

