Ali M, Uddin Z, Amran Hossain KM, Uddin TR. Health Sci. Rep. 2022; 5(2): e549.
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
35284647
BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Common mental health symptoms (CMHS) like depressive moods, anxiety, and stress are the underlying causes of suicidal behavior. The incidence of suicide is higher among Bangladeshi students. Due to the pandemic, students of health/rehabilitation sciences are at the most significant risk. This study aimed to measure the prevalence rate and predicting factors for depression, anxiety and stress, suicidal ideation, and suicide attempts in Bangladeshi undergraduate rehabilitation students.
Bangladesh; anxiety; depression; rehabilitation; COVID‐19 pandemic; stress; suicidal behavior; undergraduate student