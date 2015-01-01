Abstract

BACKGROUND: Collaboration, as a key factor in disaster risk management, is a mechanism that prevents the loss of time, investment, and resources. The variety of units in the health sector has made collaboration a major challenge. The present study aimed at developing a tool for assessing collaboration in the health sector during disasters.



METHODS: In this mixed-methods study, a questionnaire was developed by integrating the findings of a systematic literature review and a qualitative study. Face and content validation were performed. The reliability of the tool was tested through a 15-day interval test-retest by Cronbach's alpha and intraclass correlation coefficient (ICC) with 30 participants. Confirmatory factor analysis was done to test the validity and reliability of instrument using SmartPLS in a case study with 450 health sector staff.



RESULTS: The factors affecting intraorganizational collaboration of the health sector were identified in six categories and 19 subcategories by searching 46 articles in the systematic review and content analysis of 16 semistructured interviews with health sector staff. The results of content validity ratio (=0.81), content validity index (=0.92), Cronbach's alpha (=0.975), and ICC (=0.970) confirmed the validity and reliability of the tool. Convergent validity, discriminant validity, and reliability were approved by AVE (average variance extracted) >0.5, Fornell and Larcker matrix, and CR (composite reliability) >0.7. According to the positive result of R (2), Q (2), and goodness-of-fit (GOF) criteria, the model fit was confirmed.



CONCLUSION: The results of validity and reliability measurements approved the proposed tool. The use of this tool is recommended for developing collaboration in the health sectors of different countries.

