Hartnett Y, Alshurafa K, McAndrew J, Daly D, Alsaffar M, Cotter D, Cannon M, Machale S, Murphy KC, Barry H. Ir. J. Psychol. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Irish Institute of Psychological Medicine)

10.1017/ipm.2022.6

35285434

OBJECTIVES: To examine the impact of the first full year of the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated restrictions on the volume and nature of psychiatric presentations to an emergency department (ED) in a large academic hospital.

METHODS: Anonymised clinical data on psychiatric presentations to the ED were collected for the 52-week period from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and compared with corresponding 1 year periods in 2019 and 2018.

RESULTS: There was a significant increase in psychiatric presentations overall to the ED during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic compared to previous years, in contrast to a reduction in total presentations for all other specialties. There was a marked increase in psychiatric presentations of those below 18 years, and in the 30-39 years and 40-49 years age groups, but a decrease in the 18-29 years group. There was a significant increase in anxiety disorder presentations but a decrease in alcohol related presentations. There was no significant change observed in the rates of presentations for self-harm or suicidal ideation.

CONCLUSIONS: Psychiatric presentations to the ED have increased during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic in contrast to a decrease in presentations for other medical specialties, with this increase being driven by out-of-hours presentations. The fourfold increase in presentations of young people below the age of 18 years to the ED with mental health difficulties is an important finding and suggests a disproportionate burden of psychological strain placed on this group during the pandemic.


Language: en

mental health; emergency department; COVID-19; Coronavirus; psychiatry

