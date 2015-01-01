Abstract

AIMS: To systematically review and synthesize qualitative research exploring home-visiting nurses' roles and identify the challenges for nurses working with women experiencing family violence.



DESIGN: We undertook a thematic synthesis of qualitative studies, focusing on the family violence work of nurse home visitors. DATA SOURCES: A systematic search of four scientific databases (ProQuest Central, CINAHL, MEDLINE, EMBASE) was undertaken in August 2021. Grey literature was searched, including government and non-government research documents, theses, clinical guidelines, policy documents and practice frameworks. REVIEW METHODS: Inclusion criteria included research from high-income countries, peer-reviewed qualitative studies in English published from 1985 to 2021, and included research on home-visiting nurse family violence practice. The first author conducted the data search and the initial screening. The first and second authors independently reviewed the full text of 115 papers, identifying 26 for inclusion in the thematic synthesis (Figure 1-PRISMA flowchart).



RESULTS: The thematic synthesis identified two themes: (1) relationship building-with the client, with services and with colleagues/self; and (2) family violence practice-ask/screen, validate/name, assess risk/safety plan and safeguard children.



CONCLUSION: The thematic synthesis confirmed the multiple roles fulfilled by home-visiting nurses and enabled insight into the challenges they face as they undertake complex and demanding work. The roles of the home-visiting nurse have evolved, with the initial focus on safeguarding children leading to broader family violence nursing practice roles, including the identification of family violence and safety planning discussions with women. IMPACT: Our meta-synthesis has confirmed the high-level communication and rapport-building skills required by nurses undertaking complex and conflicting roles. Nurses need support and supervision to undertake emotionally demanding work. Integrated health systems, clinical practice guidelines and tools, and training programmes need to encompass the breadth and complexity of the roles of these specialist practitioners.

