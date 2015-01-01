Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Post-partum depression can have adverse long term effects. For the mother, the episode can be the precursor of chronic recurrent depression. For her children her on going depression can contribute to emotional, cognitive and interpersonal problems in their later life. In the present study, we aimed to identify the incidence of depression in post-partum period and explore the underlying etiological factors responsible for the same.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A cross sectional study was conducted on 250 post- natal mothers covered under UHTC, Tripuri, Patiala. The data collection was done through one to one interview technique with mental evaluation done by Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale instrument. Based upon the results, the cases were classified either as normal or presence of psychiatric morbidity. Psychiatry referral was provided to those requiring it. Association of post-partum depression with various socio-demographic and medical correlates was then sought through statistical analysis.



RESULTS: Post-partum depression was observed in 82 out of 250 females (32.8%). On univariable analysis family income, illiteracy, history of depression, caesarean section, death in family, were significantly associated with post-partum depression. On multi-variable analysis, poverty, female gender of baby, domestic violence and were observed as true predictors of depression in post-partum period (p<0.05).



CONCLUSION: Depression was prevalent among almost one-third of postnatal females. Poverty, Cesarean section, domestic violence and poor spousal support have been identified as major contributors towards psychiatric morbidities. Taking care of these largely modifiable risk factors can prevent development of postpartum depression.

Language: en