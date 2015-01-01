|
Citation
|
Randhawa A, Chaudhary N, Brar MS, Verma V, Munder SP. J. Family Med. Prim. Care 2021; 10(12): 4536-4541.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Medknow Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35280603
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Post-partum depression can have adverse long term effects. For the mother, the episode can be the precursor of chronic recurrent depression. For her children her on going depression can contribute to emotional, cognitive and interpersonal problems in their later life. In the present study, we aimed to identify the incidence of depression in post-partum period and explore the underlying etiological factors responsible for the same.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
pregnancy; Caesarean section; domestic violence; illiteracy; post-partum depression; screening