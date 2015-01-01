Abstract

In June 2019, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) launched the VA Mission Act, which expanded veterans' health-care access to the private sector. Since civilian primary care providers may see more veterans in their practice, it will be important to understand the unique experiences, comorbidities, and culture of this population in order to provide optimal care. Military service members (SMs) are at an increased risk for traumatic brain injury (TBI), and comorbidities, such as post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), increasing the likelihood of prolonged symptoms. Military training and repetitive low-level blast exposure may cause symptoms similar to TBI or increase long-term negative effects in SMs. Military culture often has a strong influence in this population. Those who serve in the military identify with military values and have a strong team mentality, which places emphasis on the mission above all else, not accepting defeat, and not ever leaving a fellow SM behind. These values can impact the way a SM/veteran seeks care and/or communicates with his or her health-care provider. Taking a detailed history to understand how these factors apply, as well as screening for mental health comorbidities, are recommended. Understanding the military cultural influences can assist in promoting a stronger therapeutic alliance and encourage more open communication. Ultimately, it is the trusting and respectful relationship between the SM/veteran and the provider that will determine the most effective treatment and result in the most effective resolution of TBI and comorbid symptoms.

Language: en