Citation
Smith EG, Austin KL, Kim HM, Miller DR, Sauer BC, Valenstein M. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2022; 149: 209.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35287050
Abstract
The authors regret that, during editing of the proofs of the manuscript, text that was originally included in the manuscript acknowledging the generous funding of this project by the Veterans Health Administration Health Services Research and Development Service and the role of this funding source was inadvertently omitted. This omitted text should have included the following:
Language: en