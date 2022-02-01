Abstract

The authors regret that, during editing of the proofs of the manuscript, text that was originally included in the manuscript acknowledging the generous funding of this project by the Veterans Health Administration Health Services Research and Development Service and the role of this funding source was inadvertently omitted. This omitted text should have included the following:



"Role of the funding source



This work was financially supported by a Health Services Research and Development Service (HSR&D) Career Development Award (CDA-09-216; E.G.S), by funding, administrative, technical, and other support from the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) HSR&D Center for Healthcare Organization and Implementation Research at the Veterans Affairs (VA) Bedford Healthcare System, and by technical and programming support from the VHA Serious Mental Illness Treatment, Resource, and Evaluation Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan. Databases were constructed in part through funding from VHA HSR&D MRP 03-320 and the VHA Serious Mental Illness Treatment, Resource, and Evaluation Center. The sponsor had no role in the design and conduct of the study; collection, management, analysis or interpretation of the data; or preparation of the manuscript."



The authors would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Language: en