|
Citation
|
London RA. J. Sch. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35285024
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: School recess offers students a break from the rigors and immobility of academic learning, and a chance for social interaction, play, and physical activity. The recess literature is based on elementary schools, with little attention to older students. Early adolescents also need school breaks, and this study offers some of the first findings on how to organize this time to best support the developmental needs of middle schoolers.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
middle school; recess; youth development