Citation
Khadilkar A. JAMA Neurol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, American Medical Association)
DOI
PMID
35285876
Abstract
"Amole is a crybaby." These words from a grade school teacher represent the moment I learned as a young boy that it's not okay to feel sadness, a lesson perpetuated in medical training that keeps many trainees from asking for help.1 Unfortunately for me, this sadness would become a lifelong struggle. In medical school, I experienced chronic depression and at times was consumed by self-doubt and the core belief that I was defective. By the time I graduated, I thought I had overcome my mental health struggles. Residency would be a fresh start, I believed, not realizing how fragile I still was...
Language: en