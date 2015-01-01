SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Khadilkar A. JAMA Neurol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, American Medical Association)

10.1001/jamaneurol.2022.0117

35285876

"Amole is a crybaby." These words from a grade school teacher represent the moment I learned as a young boy that it's not okay to feel sadness, a lesson perpetuated in medical training that keeps many trainees from asking for help.1 Unfortunately for me, this sadness would become a lifelong struggle. In medical school, I experienced chronic depression and at times was consumed by self-doubt and the core belief that I was defective. By the time I graduated, I thought I had overcome my mental health struggles. Residency would be a fresh start, I believed, not realizing how fragile I still was...


