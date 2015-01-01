Abstract

"Amole is a crybaby." These words from a grade school teacher represent the moment I learned as a young boy that it's not okay to feel sadness, a lesson perpetuated in medical training that keeps many trainees from asking for help.1 Unfortunately for me, this sadness would become a lifelong struggle. In medical school, I experienced chronic depression and at times was consumed by self-doubt and the core belief that I was defective. By the time I graduated, I thought I had overcome my mental health struggles. Residency would be a fresh start, I believed, not realizing how fragile I still was...

Language: en