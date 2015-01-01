Abstract

BACKGROUND: Numerous studies have been conducted by using sophisticated methodologies for the deduction of range in cases of firearm injuries. However, the stark dearth of literature for similar purpose by just simple analysis of blood traces on items of clothing is astonishing.



PURPOSE: This study was done to determine the relationship between range of a rifled firearm and blood traces on the clothing of victims in firearm injuries.



METHODOLOGY: Simulation experiments were performed by firing test shots in closed shooting range by using a Glock 17 pistol (9 mm luger) into pieces of clothing soaked with sheep blood. A total of 132 shots were fired. The morphologies and amount of blood spatter formed over a range varying from 5 cm to 100 cm (shooting angle-90°) were studied.



RESULTS: An inverse relationship was found to exist between morphology of blood traces produced on the target and the distance of the shot fired. The misting and micro-blood spatters were recorded at a range of 5-60 cm. The distance from which shots were fired carried significant impact on the appearance and density of the spray and the blood spatter.



CONCLUSIONS: The results provide a scientifically determined, statistically valid and simple equation formula in the most cost effective and easy manner for the deduction of range by mere examination of clothing in cases of firearm injuries. The requirements of the sacrifice of animals, and/or extrapolation of the results to humans by conducting experiments using hypothetical targets were also obviated in this study.

Language: en