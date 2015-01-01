Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The aim of this study is to explore the influence of the degree and location of the danger of traffic hazards on the neural reaction process.



METHODS: 26 automobile drivers were asked to look at the pictures and press buttons on the pictures unrelated to traffic. Electroencephalography responses to traffic-related images were recorded and analyzed.



RESULTS: It was found that danger in the central visual region induced a larger amplitude of the N100 component than in the peripheral visual region and the trend of different hazard levels was consistent. The danger in the central visual area also induced a larger amplitude of the P200 component than in the peripheral vision area. In addition, when the danger appeared in the central visual area (0°), the P200 amplitude induced by the low-hazard situation was smaller than that of the high-hazard situation. When the danger appeared in the peripheral visual area (7°), the P200 amplitude induced by the low-hazard situation was larger than that of the high-hazard situation. Finally, the presence of danger evoked a larger amplitude of the P300 component in the peripheral visual area than in the central visual area and the P300 amplitude was larger in the low-hazard situation than in the high-hazard situation.



CONCLUSIONS: The results suggest that hazards are more easily processed in the central visual area during the early stage of automatic perception. In the later hazard evaluation stage, the hazard in the central visual area and the high-hazard situation were more easily processed.

