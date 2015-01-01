Abstract

BACKGROUND: Considerable variability exists in return-to-play rates after anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury and reconstruction (ACLR) among National Football League (NFL) players of different positions.



PURPOSE/HYPOTHESIS: The purpose of this study was to compare return-to-play and performance levels by position in NFL players after ACLR. It was hypothesized that (1) ACL injuries have significant effects on the careers of NFL players, including return to play and performance, and (2) players of certain positions that involve relatively less pivoting and cutting perform better after ACLR. STUDY DESIGN: Descriptive epidemiology study.



METHODS: All NFL players who underwent ACLR between 2013 and 2018 were identified using the FantasyData injury database. Player characteristics, snap count, games played, games started, and performance metrics were collected for 3 years before and after injury using the Pro Football Reference database. Performance was measured using an approximate value (AV) algorithm to compare performance across positions and over time. Nonparametric tests were used to compare the pre- and postinjury data and the percentage change in performance between different positions.



RESULTS: Overall, 312 NFL players were included in this study, and 174 (55.8%) returned to play. Of the eligible players, only 28.5% (n = 59/207) remained in the league 3 years postinjury. Within the first 3 years postinjury, players played in fewer games (8.7 vs 13.7; P <.0001), started in fewer games (3.0 vs 8.3; P <.0001), had lower AVs (1.5 vs 4.3; P <.0001), and had decreased snap counts (259.0 vs 619.0; P <.0001) compared with preinjury. Quarterbacks were most likely to return to play (92.9% vs 53.7%; P =.0040) and to return to performance (2% vs 50% decrease in AV; P =.0165) compared with the other positions. Running backs had the largest decrease in AV (90.5%), followed by defensive linemen (76.2%) and linebackers (62.5%).



CONCLUSION: The study findings indicated that NFL players are severely affected by ACL injury, with only 28.5% still active in the league 3 years after the injury. Running backs, defensive linemen, and linebackers performed the worst after injury. Quarterbacks were most likely to return to play and had superior postinjury performance compared with the other positions.



Keywords: American football

Language: en