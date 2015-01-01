Abstract

Intercostal artery (ICA) injury is an uncommon condition that can lead to lethal outcomes. Trauma has been identified as the main cause of ICA hemorrhage. Various treatment options for ICA hemorrhage are available, while they often require multidisciplinary collaborations. In this report, we will discuss a rare case of ICA injury resulted from a fracture of the thoracic vertebral body.



An 80-year-old man was brought to the emergency department (ED) due to severe middle back pain. The patient slipped in the bathroom and hit his back 1 hour prior to ED arrival...

Language: en