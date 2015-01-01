SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Shen CY, Hsiao CH, Tsai W, Chien DK, Chang WH, Chen TH. Quant. Imaging Med. Surg. 2022; 12(3): 2203-2205.

(Copyright © 2022, AME Publishing)

10.21037/qims-21-1041

35284260

PMC8899962

Intercostal artery (ICA) injury is an uncommon condition that can lead to lethal outcomes. Trauma has been identified as the main cause of ICA hemorrhage. Various treatment options for ICA hemorrhage are available, while they often require multidisciplinary collaborations. In this report, we will discuss a rare case of ICA injury resulted from a fracture of the thoracic vertebral body.

An 80-year-old man was brought to the emergency department (ED) due to severe middle back pain. The patient slipped in the bathroom and hit his back 1 hour prior to ED arrival...


Language: en
