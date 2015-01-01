|
Shen CY, Hsiao CH, Tsai W, Chien DK, Chang WH, Chen TH. Quant. Imaging Med. Surg. 2022; 12(3): 2203-2205.
(Copyright © 2022, AME Publishing)
35284260
Intercostal artery (ICA) injury is an uncommon condition that can lead to lethal outcomes. Trauma has been identified as the main cause of ICA hemorrhage. Various treatment options for ICA hemorrhage are available, while they often require multidisciplinary collaborations. In this report, we will discuss a rare case of ICA injury resulted from a fracture of the thoracic vertebral body.
