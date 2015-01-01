Abstract

Sato Y, Iwamoto J, Honda Y, Amano N. Ther Clin Risk Manag. 2013;9:171-176



The Editor and Publisher of Therapeutics and Clinical Risk Management wish to publish an Expression of Concern for the published article. Concerns were raised to the Editor regarding the scientific integrity of the articles content. We have contacted the authors requesting they supply information that would confirm the integrity of the data reported in the article but have received no response.



Therefore, as we continue to work through the issues raised, we advise readers to interpret the information presented in the article with due caution.



The authors have been notified about this Expression of Concern.

