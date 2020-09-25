|
Bachrach RL, Chinman M, Rodriguez KL, Mor MK, Kraemer KL, Garfunkel CE, Williams EC. Addict. Sci. Clin. Pract. 2022; 17(1): e19.
(Copyright © 2022, U. S. National Institute on Drug Abuse)
35287714
BACKGROUND: Alcohol use is a significant risk factor for disability and death in U.S. adults, and approximately one out of every six Veterans seen in primary care (PC) report unhealthy alcohol use. Unhealthy alcohol use is associated with increased risk for poor medical outcomes, substantial societal costs, and death, including suicide. Based on substantial evidence from randomized controlled trials and the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, VA/DoD clinical guidelines stipulate that all Veterans screening positive for unhealthy alcohol use should receive evidence-based alcohol care in PC, including brief counseling interventions (BI) and additional treatment (e.g., pharmacotherapy) for those with alcohol use disorders (AUD). The VA pioneered implementing alcohol screening and BI in PC, yet substantial implementation gaps remain. To improve alcohol-related care, this study will conduct a pilot study to assess whether a multi-faceted evidence-based implementation strategy-practice facilitation-has the potential to improve PC-based alcohol-related care at a single VA clinic.
Language: en
Alcohol; Alcohol use disorder treatment; Brief intervention; Implementation intervention; Practice facilitation; Screening