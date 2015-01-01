|
Conigrave JH, Wilson S, Conigrave KM, Chikritzhs T, Hayman N, Dawson A, Ali R, Perry J, Fitts MS, Degenhardt L, Doyle M, Egert S, Slade T, Ezard N, Dzidowska M, Lee KSK. Addict. Sci. Clin. Pract. 2022; 17(1): e17.
(Copyright © 2022, U. S. National Institute on Drug Abuse)
35287718
BACKGROUND: Disadvantage and transgenerational trauma contribute to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander (Indigenous) Australians being more likely to experience adverse health consequences from alcohol and other drug use than non-Indigenous peoples. Addressing these health inequities requires local monitoring of alcohol and other drug use. While culturally appropriate methods for measuring drinking patterns among Indigenous Australians have been established, no similar methods are available for measuring other drug use patterns (amount and frequency of consumption). This paper describes a protocol for creating and validating a tablet-based survey for alcohol and other drugs ("The Drug Survey App").
Brief intervention; Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander; Illicit drug use; Substance use; Tablet survey