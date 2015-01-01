|
Sanayeh EB, Iskandar K, Fadous Khalife MC, Obeid S, Hallit S. Arch. Public Health 2022; 80(1): e79.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Institute for Hygiene and Epidemiology)
35287735
BACKGROUND: Lebanon ranks first amongst Middle-Eastern countries in terms of cigarette and waterpipe smoking. Understanding the mediating factors for nicotine addiction in adolescents who have experienced parental divorce is vital to take effective measures that will help in lowering its prevalence in our community. The objective of this study was to investigate the association between the increasingly concerning parental divorce and nicotine addiction in Lebanese adolescents while taking into consideration the plausible mediating effect of abuse and bullying victimization.
Adolescents; Smoking; Bullying victimization; Child abuse; Cigarette dependence; Lebanon; Nicotine addiction; Parental divorce; Waterpipe dependence