Abstract

BACKGROUND: Declining functionality affects an individual's musculoskeletal integrity increasing the risk of fall and disability. Individuals with severe functional limitations are 5 times more likely to experience a fall. Thus, this paper investigated the association between functional decline and falls in older adults.



METHODS: This study uses secondary data from the Longitudinal Aging Study in India (2017-18). A total of 31,477 people over the age of 60 are included in the study. Descriptive statistics and bivariate analysis were performed to determine the association between activities of daily living (ADL), instrumental activities of daily living (IADL) and fall. Adjusted odds ratio was used to determine the association of ADL and IADL with fall while controlling for age, gender, balance and gait impairments.



RESULTS: The study reported 6352 fall episodes in 3270 participants aged 60 and above, over a period of 2 years. More than 30% of participants reported difficulty in ADL and IADL. Age and gender adjusted odds of fall were higher in participants with difficulty in more than 4 ADLs (AOR:1.32; CI:1.08 - 1.67) and in more than 2 IADL (AOR: 1.39; CI:1.02 - 1.89). Similarly, the odds of fall were higher for difficulty in ADL (AOR:1.31; CI:1.11 - 1.73) and IADL (AOR of 1.18; CI:1.07 - 1.29) controlling for gait and balance impairment. Difficulty in pushing-pulling objects (AOR: 1.30; CI: 1.15 - 1.46 & AOR: 1.40; CI: 1.21-1.61) and getting up from the chair (AOR: 1.12; CI:1.01-1.26 & AOR: 1.27; CI: 0.99 - 1.26) was significantly associated with fall when adjusted for age, gender and balance and gait parameters.



CONCLUSIONS: This study provides the new insights into the association of fall and risk of functional decline, especially difficulty in pushing and pulling objects and getting up from a chair, can be incorporated in the primary screening of fall risk assessment.

