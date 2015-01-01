Abstract

BACKGROUND: Socioeconomic disadvantage is associated with mental illness, yet its relationship with mental well-being is unclear. Mental well-being is defined as feeling good and functioning well. Benefits of mental well-being include reduced mortality, improved immune functioning and pain tolerance, and increased physical function, pro-social behaviour, and academic and job performance. This study aims to explore the relationship between individual socioeconomic position (SEP), neighbourhood disadvantage and mental well-being in mid-age adults.



METHODS: Multilevel modelling was used to analyse data collected from 7866 participants from the second (2009) wave of HABITAT (How Areas in Brisbane Influence healTh and activiTy), a longitudinal study (2007-2018) of adults aged 40-65 years living in Brisbane, Australia. Mental well-being was measured using the Warwick Edinburgh Mental Well-Being Scale (WEMWBS). Exposure measures were education, occupation, household income, and neighbourhood socioeconomic disadvantage.



RESULTS: The lowest MWB scores were observed for the least educated (β = - 1.22, 95%CI = - 1.74, - 0.71), those permanently unable to work (β = - 5.50, 95%CI = - 6.90, - 4.10), the unemployed (β = - 2.62, 95%CI = - 4.12, - 1.13), and members of low-income households (β = - 3.77, 95%CI = - 4.59, - 2.94). Residents of the most disadvantaged neighbourhoods had lower MWB scores than those living in the least disadvantaged neighbourhoods, after adjustment for individual-level SEP (β = - 0.96, 95%CI = - 1.66, - 0.28).



CONCLUSIONS: Both individual-level SEP and neighbourhood disadvantage are associated with mental well-being although the association is stronger for individual-level SEP. This research highlights the need to address individual and neighbourhood-level socioeconomic determinants of mental well-being.

