Citation
Martini A, Ayala A, Lechable M, Rannou F, Lefèvre-Colau MM, Nguyen C. BMC Sports Sci. Med. Rehabil. 2022; 14(1): e37.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
35287699
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Only 65% of people return to a level of sport equivalent to that before after anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) surgery. Persisting apprehension may in part explain this observation. We aimed to describe characteristics of people with ACL-Return to Sport after Injury (RSI) scores ≥ 60/100 (low apprehension) at 6 months after injury and to identify variables independently associated with low apprehension at 6 months.
Language: en
Keywords
Anterior cruciate ligament injury; Apprehension; Return to sport