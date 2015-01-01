Abstract

BACKGROUND: Only 65% of people return to a level of sport equivalent to that before after anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) surgery. Persisting apprehension may in part explain this observation. We aimed to describe characteristics of people with ACL-Return to Sport after Injury (RSI) scores ≥ 60/100 (low apprehension) at 6 months after injury and to identify variables independently associated with low apprehension at 6 months.



METHODS: We conducted a single-center retrospective study. People who had surgery for an ACL rupture and who participated in an outpatient post-operative rehabilitation program were included consecutively. The ACL-RSI questionnaire was self-administered at 6 months after injury. Baseline characteristics of people with ACL-RSI scores ≥ 60/100 and < 60/100 were described. Multiple logistic regression was performed to identify baseline variables associated with low apprehension at 6 months.



RESULTS: We included 37 participants: 13/37 (35.1%) were women and mean age was 27.2 (9.2) years. At 6 months, 21/37 (56.8%) had an ACL-RSI score ≥ 60/100. Participants who had an ACL-RSI score ≥ 60/100 more often received a preoperative rehabilitation (16/21 [76.2%] vs 5/16 [31.2%]), and had less often knee pain (7/21 [33.3%] vs 7/16 [43.7%]) and effusion (5/21 [23.8%] vs 8/16 [50.0%]) at 1 month after surgery, than participants who had an ACL-RSI score < 60/100. In the multivariate analysis, preoperative rehabilitation was associated with low apprehension at 6 months (OR [95% CI] = 0.107 [0.023 to 0.488], p = 0.002).



CONCLUSIONS: Preoperative rehabilitation was independently associated with low apprehension at 6 months. TRIAL REGISTRATION: Not applicable.

Language: en