Garcia Nuñez D, Raible-Destan N, Hepp U, Kupferschmid S, Ribeaud D, Steinhoff A, Shanahan L, Eisner M, Stulz N. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry Ment. Health 2022; 16(1): e21.
35287691
BACKGROUND: Adolescent suicidality, suicidal ideation (SUI) and self-harming behaviour (SI) are major public health issues. One group of adolescents known to be particularly prone to suicidality and mental health problems is lesbian, gay and bisexual (LGB) youth. Although the social acceptance of the LGB community has increased in recent years, LGB individuals are still at risk of mental health issues and suicidal behaviour. More longitudinal research looking into the associations between sexual orientation (SO) and facets of mental health across adolescence is warranted.
Suicidal ideation; Adolescence; Bisexuality; Homosexuality; Minority stress; Self-injury; Sexual orientation