|
Citation
|
Arnold CM, Lanovaz J, Farthing JP, Legg H, Weimer M, Kim S. Clin. Rehabil. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35287479
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Exercise can decrease fall risk in older adults but less is known about training to reduce injury risk in the event a fall is unavoidable. The purpose of this study was to compare standard fall prevention exercises to novel Fall Arrest Strategy Training (FAST); exercises designed to improve upper body capacity to reduce fall-injury risk in older women.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Physical activity; consequences of falling; head injury; movement time; muscle strength