|
Citation
|
Uno AT, Mukaisho KI, Hitosugi M. Environ. Health Prev. Med. 2022; 27: e8.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Japanese Society for Hygiene, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35288492
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: A Japanese woman in her early twenties had committed suicide, jumped from a 25-meter high bridge into a lake. She had been suffering from severe dysmenorrhea and general fatigue monthly.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide; Adolescent women; Dysmenorrhea; Forensic pathology; Obstructed hemi-vagina and ipsilateral renal anomaly (OHVIRA) syndrome