Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Acquired brain injury (ABI) is a condition that severely impairs the personal, family, social and professional lives of the individuals who experience it. The aim of this study was to gain insight into ABI patients' perceptions of their condition and rehabilitation process so that physiotherapists can approach their treatment in a more comprehensive, satisfactory manner.



METHODS: A qualitative study was carried out with individual interviews, and focus group sessions (semi-structured interviews) were held with 33 individuals from various associations.



RESULTS: Four themes emerged in this study: physiotherapy treatment, changes in lifestyle, patients' feelings about their condition and aspirations for the future. The participants reported that their condition had led to multiple changes in their personal and family lives that were not always positive.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings may be useful for identifying ways to increase acceptance of their condition and design a comprehensive rehabilitation programme for these patients and their families. The psychosocial needs of ABI patients could be optimized by providing good physical care through effective communication within the rehabilitation environment where communication between professionals and patients prevails, to meet their real needs and expectations. PATIENT OR PUBLIC CONTRIBUTION: This study was conducted based on interviews with adult ABI patients regarding their experiences concerning their rehabilitation process and daily life.

Language: en