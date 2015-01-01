Abstract

BACKGROUND: Foot and ankle injuries have been noted as the most common in dancers. However, the variability of injury epidemiology across different dance genres has not been clearly evaluated. Herein, this study aimed to evaluate the prevalence and incidence of foot and ankle problems in pre-professional ballet, contemporary, and Chinese dancers. Methods: Participants (N = 54) were recruited from a local dance institution that offered a formal undergraduate dance program. Demographic characteristics and specifics of foot and ankle pain during dancing were collected through an online self-reporting survey from September 2018 to June 2019. Descriptive statistical analyses, including injury incidence and risk rates, were conducted. Results: The overall response rate was 69.3%, with a total of 88 subjects eligible for analysis of which the results from 54 subjects were ultimately analyzed. The incidence of foot and ankle pain during the academic year of 2018 to 2019 was highest in contemporary dancers (0.38 per 1,000 dance hours) when compared to that of ballet (0.32 per 1,000 dance hours) and Chinese dancers (0.22 per 1,000 dance hours). Prevalence of foot and ankle pain within the same year was 84% in ballet dancers, 79% in Chinese dancers, and 70% in contemporary dancers. Ballet dancers were six times more likely to suffer from pain in the Achilles region than Chinese and contemporary dancers (p < 0.01). Chinese dancers were found to experience more forefoot and midfoot problems compared to ballet and contemporary dancers (p < 0.05).



CONCLUSION: This study illustrated that foot and ankle pain is highly prevalent among pre-professional dancers. Ballet was associated with the highest prevalence of foot-ankle pain while contemporary dance was associated with the highest incidence. There were significant differences of foot and ankle pain among dance genres and anatomical subregions, which suggests a need for targeted genre-specific injury prevention programs in hopes of preventing potentially career-ending injuries in dancers.

Language: en