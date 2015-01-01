Abstract

The 2017 hurricane season was particularly troublesome in the Atlantic Ocean Basin. Two storms in particu-lar-Hurricanes Harvey and Irma-severely affected the southeastern United States and Gulf Coast, causing over $175 billion in damage and killing over 200 people. This study seeks to examine Twitter content that emerged from a Houston-area emergency management account during Hurricane Harvey. Specific emphasis is placed on the quantity of emergency management retweets, linguistic characteristics and similarities, and the emergence of opinion leaders in this disaster discussion.



RESULTS are discussed with respect to future risk communication in weather events, in addition to comparing with other recent disasters.

