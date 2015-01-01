|
Citation
|
McKee SL, Thorne T, Koslouski JB, Chafouleas SM, Schwartz MB. J. Sch. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35288931
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The Whole School, Whole Community, Whole Child (WSCC) model offers a comprehensive framework for creating safe, healthy, and supportive school environments. However, few studies to date have examined the degree to which school policies represent a comprehensive and integrated approach to this goal beyond nutrition and physical activity. Therefore, the purpose of this study was to provide a baseline evaluation of the alignment of district-level policies with the WSCC model within one state.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
school health; policy evaluation; school wellness; whole child