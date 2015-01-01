Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Whole School, Whole Community, Whole Child (WSCC) model offers a comprehensive framework for creating safe, healthy, and supportive school environments. However, few studies to date have examined the degree to which school policies represent a comprehensive and integrated approach to this goal beyond nutrition and physical activity. Therefore, the purpose of this study was to provide a baseline evaluation of the alignment of district-level policies with the WSCC model within one state.



METHODS: Fifty-four Connecticut public school districts' policies were evaluated using the WellSAT WSCC, a new measure of how well district-level policies address topic areas within each domain of the WSCC model. The comprehensiveness and strength of each district's policies were calculated and then averaged across districts to assess areas of strength and need.



RESULTS: Districts' policies were most comprehensive in the domains of Social and Emotional Climate; Behavioral Supports (Counseling, Psychological, and Social Services); and Family Engagement. Policies were strongest for Safe Environment (Physical Environment); Behavioral Supports; and Health Services.



CONCLUSIONS: School district policy coverage of the WSCC model within Connecticut varies by domain and is often fragmented. Comprehensive and coordinated policies modeled from WSCC domains are needed to better support safe, healthy, and supportive school environments.

