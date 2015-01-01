SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Meyerhoff D. J. Bus. Contin. Emer. Plan. 2021; 14(4): 378-388.

(Copyright © 2021, Henry Stewart Publications)

33962705

Terrorist groups resident in weak states are comprised of tribal-like entities conducting numerous attacks against persons and property in developing or struggling regions of the world where socio-economic conditions and governmental controls are problematic. To better understand the environmental conditions and potential impacts that such attacks have on business interests, this paper examines terrorist attack data from 2018. The study utilises a correlative analysis of relationship strengths between predictor variables commonly associated with weak and fragile states experiencing a high volume of terrorist attacks. The study also examines the impact of terrorism on a state's economic and entrepreneurial environment.


*Disaster Planning; Commerce; *Terrorism

