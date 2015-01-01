|
Citation
|
Cowlishaw S, Sbisa A, Freijah I, Kartal D, Mulligan A, Notarianni M, Iverson K, Couineau AL, Forbes D, O’Donnell M, Phelps A, Smith P, Hosseiny F. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(6): e3551.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
IPV is a significant concern among active duty (AD) military personnel or veterans, and there is a need for initiatives to address violence perpetrated by such personnel, and IPV victimisation in military and veteran-specific contexts. The aim of this paper was to provide an overview of major IPV intervention approaches and evidence in military and veteran-specific health services. A scoping review was conducted involving a systematic search of all available published studies describing IPV interventions in military and veteran-specific health services.
Language: en