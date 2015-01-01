Abstract

IPV is a significant concern among active duty (AD) military personnel or veterans, and there is a need for initiatives to address violence perpetrated by such personnel, and IPV victimisation in military and veteran-specific contexts. The aim of this paper was to provide an overview of major IPV intervention approaches and evidence in military and veteran-specific health services. A scoping review was conducted involving a systematic search of all available published studies describing IPV interventions in military and veteran-specific health services.



FINDINGS were synthesised narratively, and in relation to a conceptual framework that distinguishes across prevention, response, and recovery-oriented strategies. The search identified 19 studies, all from the U.S., and only three comprised randomised trials. Initiatives addressed both IPV perpetration and victimisation, with varied interventions targeting the latter, including training programs, case identification and risk assessment strategies, and psychosocial interventions. Most initiatives were classified as responses to IPV, with one example of indicated prevention. The findings highlight an important role for specific health services in addressing IPV among AD personnel and veterans, and signal intervention components that should be considered. The limited amount of empirical evidence indicates that benefits of interventions remain unclear, and highlights the need for targeted research.

Language: en